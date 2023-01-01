Sarah Silverman mourning death of father

Sarah Silverman's father has died.



The comedian announced on Instagram on Thursday that her father, Donald Silverman, had passed away, shortly after the death of Janice, his wife of more than 40 years.



"My best pal, Schleppy - my dad, died last night. All the sisters, and grandkids surrounded him with love and singing and very dark f**ked up jokes this final week. But ultimately, he wanted to be with his love, Janice, who we lost last Monday," she wrote beside a series of pictures of her and her dad. "He always said he was the richest man in the world because of his family, and he was."



The 52-year-old actress, who is Jewish, explained that no shiva, or mourning period, will take place, but urged people to donate to her sister's non-profit organisation Second Nurture if they "wanna do something".



In the comments, Kristen Bell declared that she had donated to the charity in Donald's honour, while Sarah's other celebrity friends offered up their condolences.



"My condolences love bug," Sharon Stone wrote, while director Judd Apatow commented, "Sending you love."



Meanwhile, Chelsea Handler posted, "You had the best dad. Funny, smart, kind and a human good doer. I will miss you, popsicle."