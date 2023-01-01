Vanessa Kirby reveals Tom Cruise had 'no fear' while shooting latest Mission: Impossible stunt

Vanessa Kirby has claimed Tom Cruise had "no fear" shooting his daring motorbike stunt for the latest Mission: Impossible movie.

The Crown actress revealed in an interview with Variety that she saw Cruise parachute from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff while filming the stunt-filled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

"He did it many times in one day," the Pieces of a Woman actress recalled. "He did it consecutively and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it."

"He was just so calm," she added. "He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does."

The 60-year-old veteran actor is no stranger to performing stunts. He chooses to do his own rather than opting for stunt doubles, with him previously jumping out of planes, scaling cliff faces, piloting helicopters, climbing the world's tallest building and holding his breath underwater for the franchise.

Kirby will be reprising her role as the White Widow alongside Tom in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, which will premiere in cinemas on 14 July.