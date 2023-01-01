Jason Momoa 'baffled' by success of Aquaman

Jason Momoa was "absolutely baffled" by how well his 2018 film Aquaman was received.

During a profile interview with Men's Health, the Game of Thrones star reflected on the reception to the superhero movie, which took more than $1 billion dollars at the box office and remains the highest-grossing DCEU film to date.

"Well, to be perfectly honest, I was absolutely baffled that Aquaman was received so well," he admitted. "I've done things that are amazing that no one sees, and no one gives a s**t about. You just don't know in this business."

The 43-year-old added, "I don't go do things and think, ‘Oh, I'm gonna get $1 billion on this one.’ I go in and do my best job."

Momoa admitted that his frustration with Aquaman comes down to "different directors having different ideas of who Aquaman is" rather than the character of Arthur Curry himself.

"It's not that I don't care about Aquaman; it's a wonderful character," he explained. "Aquaman is probably the hardest character in comic-book history. He's made fun of and ridiculed, but I tried to give it heart and soul, and I'm proud of it in certain ways."

Momoa will next be seen as the defender of Atlantis in the much-delayed sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released in December.

When asked if he feels pressure for the follow-up to do well, he replied, "No. All I can do is give it my all. But it's in a lot of other people's hands."

The future of many DC actors and characters is in doubt following James Gunn and Peter Safran's recent appointment as DC Studios bosses. While he declined to divulge details about his future with the studio, Momoa teased that he's "extremely, extremely excited" because "there's a lot of bada*s s**t coming up".