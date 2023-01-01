'If you don't like what I'm doing, fire me': Jamie Lee Curtis told Freaky Friday to get rid of her

Jamie Lee Curtis told the director of 'Freaky Friday' to "fire" her.

The 64-year-old actress - who is said to be reprising her role as Tess Coleman in the sequel to the 2003 Disney body-swap comedy alongside her on-screen daughter Lindsay Lohan (Anna Coleman) - has recalled being told by Mark Waters that editor Bruce Green was concerned that her "performance was a little big".

The 'Halloween Ends' star told him to trust her, otherwise, he could get rid of her, and she ultimately ended up proving the editor wrong.

Jamie recalled to The New York Times: "The first day, we shot the scene where we pull up to the school. I’m the teenager and I’m completely flummoxed because this hot guy [played by Chad Michael Murray] is walking over. My body freezes up. Mark came up to me the next day and said, 'My editor is wondering if the performance is a little big.' I looked at him and said, 'My instinct is all I have to go with. If you don’t like what I’m doing, fire me. I will regret dyeing my hair red, and other than that, it will be fine. But this is what I’m going to do.' Years later, I was at the Aero Theater [in Santa Monica] and the editor, who was sitting in front of us, said, 'By the way, I was so wrong.'"

Elyse Hollander has been hired to write the script for the sequel, while Lindsay has revealed that she and her co-star are open to reprising her role.

The 36-year-old actress told the newspaper: "Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore."

Jamie revealed that she'd approached Disney about the possibility.

She said: "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.'"