Vanessa Kirby praises co-star Tom Cruise for 'inspiring everyone' on set

Vanessa Kirby has praised her Mission: Impossible co-star Tom Cruise for inspiring "everyone around him" to believe in their contribution to a movie.



The Crown actress made her Mission: Impossible debut as Alanna Mitsopolis, also known as the White Widow, in 2018's Fallout and she will be seen reprising the role in Dead Reckoning Part One in July.



During an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the 35-year-old revealed that she partly signed up for the films to work with Cruise.



"He is the most passionate actor," she praised. "He knows more about cinema, cares more about it, than anyone I have ever met. He also believes anything is possible, and that really inspires everyone around him to believe in what their own mission is."



Vanessa added that working with the Top Gun actor gave her the confidence she needed to take on the role of Martha Weiss in Pieces of a Woman, a film about a mother of a stillborn child who struggles to deal with her loss.



Elsewhere in the interview, the British actress revealed that she did "all sorts of research" to prepare for playing a member of an underground crime family in the Mission: Impossible movies.



"(Director) Christopher McQuarrie gave me loads of books on power and how to transmit power, how calm is the thing that is most powerful – the more you reel it in, the more intimidating it is," she noted.



Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is due to be released in U.S. cinemas on 12 July.