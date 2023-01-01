Lily-Rose Depp confirms 070 Shake relationship

Lily-Rose Depp is dating rapper 070 Shake.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, The Idol actress shared a photo showing herself and the Skin and Bones artist kissing, adding the caption: "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

The post marked the first time Lily-Rose publicly confirmed that she and 070 Shake, real name Danielle Balbuena, were in a relationship since reports of their possible romance first arose earlier this year.

The pair were first spotted together at an event staged during Paris Fashion Week in March.

Previously, Lily-Rose was snapped kissing Austin Butler in August 2021. However, the duo never confirmed the romance to fans.

The 23-year-old also dated Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, Lily-Rose emphasised just how important it was to keep details of her personal life away from the public eye.

"The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age," she said, referencing her parents Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. "Growing up in a family like I did... I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that's something that I've carried on into my own career and that's really important to me."