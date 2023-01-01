NEWS Meera Syal presented BAFTA Fellowship at BAFTA Television Awards Newsdesk Share with :





BAFTA has announced the winners of the BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises 2023 at a star-studded ceremony in London. Celebrating the very best of television in 2022, the ceremony was hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer, with further coveage on @BAFTA social channels.



Kate Winslet won the BAFTA for Leading Actress for her role in I Am Ruth, which won for Single Drama.



Anne-Marie Duff won Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Grace Williams in Bad Sisters, which won for Drama Series.



Ben Whishaw won Leading Actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt. Adeel Akhtar won the BAFTA for Supporting Actor for his role in the crime drama Sherwood.



Following Lisa McGee’s win at the Television Craft Awards last month, Derry Girls won in Scripted Comedy, with Sister Michael actress Siobhán McSweeney winning for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. Lenny Rush won Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his role in Am I Being Unreasonable?



Entertainment Performance was won by Claudia Winkleman for The Traitors, which won for Reality and Constructed Factual.



The P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award, the only award at tonight’s ceremony voted for by the public, was won by Platinum Jubilee – Party at the Palace Paddington meets the Queen.



Platinum Jubilee- Party at the Palace also won in Live Event Coverage.



Following Nicôle Lecky’s recent win at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards, Mood won Mini-Series.



The Real Mo Farah won Single Documentary; UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 won Sports Coverage; Casualty won Soap & Continuing Drama; The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit won Daytime; The Masked Singer won Entertainment Programme; Features was won by Joe Lycett Vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas. Comedy Entertainment Programme was won by Friday Night Live.



Libby, Are you Home Yet? Won Factual Series; Specialist Factual was won by Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone; News Coverage was presented to Channel 4 News: Live in Kyiv and Children of the Taliban won Current Affairs. Short Form was won by How to Be a Person and International went to Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.



The BAFTA Special Award was presented by David Harewood to presenter, broadcaster, filmmaker, author and historian, Professor David Olusoga OBE for his outstanding contribution to the television industry and his trailblazing work in reappraising how history is told through popular culture.



The Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA, was presented by Adrian Lester to award-winning and nationally beloved actor, screenwriter and novelist Meera Syal CBE in recognition of her exceptional contribution to television. Syal’s cross-cultural stories and performances have united the nation through humour and have played an instrumental force in showcasing the positive representation of British-Asian stories and talent on screen, over four decades and counting.



