Keith Urban returning to American Idol as a guest mentor

Keith Urban is to serve as a guest mentor on American Idol later this month.

In a message posted on the official Instagram account for the singing competition show on Friday, a rep confirmed that the country music star will make an appearance on the season 21 finale.

"Once an IDOL judge, now our FINALE guest mentor! Welcome back, @keithurban!" they wrote.

According to editors at Billboard, Keith will perform his 2022 hit Wild Hearts during the three-hour spectacle.

Other performers for the episode have yet to be announced.

The finale is set to air on 21 May.

Previously, Keith worked as a judge on American Idol from seasons 12 to 15.