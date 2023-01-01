Kate Winslet warns of perils of social media at 2023 BAFTA TV Awards

Kate Winslet warned of the perils of social media during an emotional speech at the 2023 BAFTA TV Awards.

The Titanic actress won the prize for Leading Actress in a Single Drama for her role in I Am Ruth at a ceremony staged in London on Sunday.

After accepting the award, Kate delivered an emotional speech in which she reflected on the negative impacts of children and teenagers spending too much time online.

"I Am Ruth was made for parents and their children - for families who feel that they are held hostage by the perils of the online world, for parents who wish they could still communicate with their teenagers but who no longer can, and for young people who have become addicted to social media and its darker sides," she declared, before calling on politicians to criminalise certain content. "We don't want it. We want our children back."

In addition, Kate praised the performance of her real-life daughter Mia Threapleton, 22, on the show.

"If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter. We did this together, kiddo," the 47-year-old continued. "There were days where it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territory as she did, sometimes it took my breath away."

Elsewhere, Anne-Marie Duff won Supporting Actress for her performance as Grace Williams in Bad Sisters, Ben Whishaw took home Leading Actor for his portrayal of Adam Kay in the autobiographical drama This is Going to Hurt, and Adeel Akhtar was presented with the BAFTA for Supporting Actor for his role in the crime drama Sherwood.

In addition, Meera Syal was bestowed with the BAFTA Fellowship in in recognition of her "exceptional contribution" to television.