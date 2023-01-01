Garcelle Beauvais slams 'horrible' rumours about Jamie Foxx's health

Garcelle Beauvais has blasted "horrible" rumours suggesting Jamie Foxx was "near death" following his hospitalisation.



The Oscar-winning actor was hospitalised due to a "medical complication" in April, and media outlets reported recently that his health had declined and his family were praying for his recovery.



During an interview with People over the weekend, Beauvais, who co-starred with Foxx in The Jamie Foxx Show and White House Down, slammed the reports.



"I've spoken to the family, and I don't want to say much because they're the ones to say it, but it broke my heart that this horrible rumor (about Jamie's health) was running around," she said. "I immediately got the right information, (but) I just think people can't run with stuff like that. It's hurtful to so many people."



The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that she was able to pass her well wishes onto her friend and his family.



The actor's daughter Corinne Foxx addressed rumours about his health in an Instagram Story posted on Friday.



"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote beside a screengrab of a headline perpetuating the near-death rumour. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"



Foxx himself broke his silence on his condition in a 4 May Instagram post. The actor wrote over a black screen, "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."



The reason for the Django Unchained star's hospitalisation has not been publicly disclosed.