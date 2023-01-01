Ana de Armas and Jude Law to star in Ron Howard's new thriller

Ana de Armas and Jude Law have signed up to star in a survival thriller directed by Ron Howard.



The Apollo 13 filmmaker has assembled a star-studded cast for his next movie, Origin of Species, with de Armas and Law attached to the project alongside Daniel Brühl. Alicia Vikander is also in talks to join the ensemble.



Officially announced last year, the survival thriller is based on a true story which takes place on the rocky landscapes of the Galapagos Islands.



According to Deadline, the film is described as "a darkly comic tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilisation for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to the ever-pressing question that plagues us all: What is the meaning of life?"



The script was written by Noah Pink, who also penned the 2023 thriller Tetris starring Taron Egerton.



Origin of Species is being produced by Howard's Imagine Entertainment and Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder.



Filming is set to begin later this year in Queensland, Australia.