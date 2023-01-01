Alice Braga is eager to star in I Am Legend sequel

Alice Braga would jump at the chance to star in an 'I Am Legend' sequel.

The 40-year-old star came to prominence across the world after featuring alongside Will Smith as Anna in the 2007 post-apocalyptic film and would not hesitate to team up with Smith and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman on the sequel that is currently in the development stage.

Asked for her thoughts on the planned film, Alice told Collider: "How surprised? I was super surprised and very curious. I was almost jumping on the phone and saying, 'Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it? Can I please be in it?'

"I'm a huge Akiva fan, I think he's such a wonderful writer, and he basically was the first writer that I got to see the (work part) close from coming to the US.

"It was my first American film, I was very excited to hear that they were continuing with the movie. I hope they do! I don't know where they are with it, but I hope they do."

The Brazilian star also reflected on how being in 'I Am Legend' made her improve as an actress and would be keen to "revisit" the story.

Alice said: "It's interesting because I was 23 when I did the film. It's been such a long time ago, and I did so much work afterward. I think I grew as an actress, as a woman, and as everything, so it would be nice to revisit that material, that team, to reunite with Akiva who is a screenwriter that I deeply admire."

'I Am Legend' is based on Richard Matheson's novel of the same name and Goldsman revealed that the sequel will focus on the alternative ending to the book and ignore the conclusion to the original film.

The 60-year-old screenwriter told Deadline: "We trace back to the original Matheson book, and the alternate ending as opposed to the released ending in the original film.

"What Matheson was talking about was that man’s time on the planet as the dominant species had come to an end.

"That’s a really interesting thing we’re going to get to explore. There will be a little more fidelity to the original text."