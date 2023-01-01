Sam Asghari slams 'disgusting' Britney Spears documentary

Sam Asghari has slammed a "disgusting" documentary about his wife Britney Spears ahead of its release.



On Sunday night, Sam took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the new TMZ TV special about the pop star.



"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs," the fitness trainer-turned-actor stated in the now-deleted video. "It was absolutely disgusting."



The Hot Seat actor went on to recall his wife's former conservatorship, which ended in 2021, and the treatment that she was exposed to.



"How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father (Jamie Spears) tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?" Sam asked his followers.



The 29-year-old called out TMZ for putting the Toxic singer "under the microscope" now she is free from the legal arrangement.



"All of a sudden - after 15 years when she's free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down - now you're going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?" he continued. "No, no, that's also disgusting, so don't do that, and don't believe what you read online. Ninety-nine per cent of the time those are all clickbait (stories) for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over. I'm not gonna allow that."



Sam, who married Britney in June 2022, ended the video by declaring that the "gaslighting and s**t has to stop".



The video came shortly before TMZ reported that the couple's marriage is in "deep trouble", with sources alleging that the singer has gotten physical with her husband and he no longer spends time at their shared house.



The documentary, TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, airs on Monday night.