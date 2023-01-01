Jamie and Corinne Foxx announced as hosts of new game show amid his health battle

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx have been announced as the hosts of the musical game show We Are Family amid his health battle.



Executives at the Fox network announced on Monday that the father-daughter duo will host a new celebrity competition series in 2024.



Similar to The Masked Singer, We Are Family is a music guessing game that will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member. The studio audience will be made up of 100 contestants competing to win a $100,000 (£80,000) cash prize by correctly guessing the hidden celebrity before they are unveiled.



"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."



"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family," added Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family."



This will be the second music-based game show they have fronted following Beat Shazam, which premiered in 2017.



Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne are temporarily filling in for Jamie and Corinne on Beat Shazam while the Oscar-winning actor recovers from a "medical complication" he suffered in April.



Last week, Corinne, 29, revealed that her 55-year-old father was "recuperating" at home following reports of his deteriorating health.



"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support!"



She ended her post by teasing "an exciting work announcement coming next week".