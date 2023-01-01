Martha Stewart lands 'historic' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover

Martha Stewart has made history by becoming the oldest woman to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.



On Monday, SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day announced that she had tapped the 81-year-old TV personality to star in the annual edition of the publication.



Reflecting on the gig, Martha insisted that she was excited to be part of such a groundbreaking issue.



"When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, 'Oh, that's pretty good, I'm going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'" she smiled. "And I don't think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic."



For her photoshoot, Martha travelled to the Dominican Republic, where she posed up a storm in a variety of swimsuits and hats for photographer Ruven Afanador.



And the lifestyle guru hopes the imagery will inspire other women to feel great at any age.



"Age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success, but what people do, how people think, how people act, that's what's important and not your age," the businesswoman added.



Martha joins three other women - Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader - in landing 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue covers.