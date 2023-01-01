Gordon Ramsay responds to critics who called his burger recipe 'filthy'

Gordon Ramsay has hilariously hit back at critics who called his burger recipe "filthy".



The celebrity chef, 56, recently posted a video of himself cooking an Australian Wagyu burger on Instagram and he was quickly criticised by users for his heavy-handed use of butter.



"Just had a heart attack watching that," one Instagram user joked, while another commented, "Possibly the filthiest thing I've seen."



The celebrity chef responded to the online hate in his typical tongue-in-cheek fashion.



"I'd like to take this moment to apologise for absolutely f**k all," he told the Daily Mail Australia, before adding, "I'll start crying on the way home tonight on that flight."



Ramsay was in Australia last week as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay took over Matt Moran's fine diner Aria, which is located on Sydney Harbour, for three days.



Whilst in the country, Ramsay also gave a heartfelt tribute to the late MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo on an episode of The Sunday Project.



"The ripples have been devastating. No one's gonna get over this quickly," he said tearfully. "It's just so painful. If there's one thing that we've done as chefs is we've united and we're talking about the good times."



Zonfrillo died on 30 April at the age of 46.