Cynthia Erivo to star in Prima Facie movie adaptation

Cynthia Erivo has been cast in the film adaptation of the one-woman play Prima Facie.



The British actress will take on the role of Tessa, the character played by Killing Eve's Jodie Comer in London's West End last year and on Broadway this year.



Prima Facie follows a defence attorney who navigates the justice system herself after she is raped by a colleague.



"Jodie Comer's powerhouse exploration of that struggle on Broadway is nothing short of beautiful and heart-wrenching," Erivo said in a statement to Variety. "When I read this script I knew it was important work to do. I look forward to getting to know who Tessa is to me as Prima Facie goes from stage to screen."



As well as playing the film's Tessa, Erivo has signed on as an executive producer under her Edith's Daughter banner. Original playwright Suzie Miller - who will adapt the script for the screen - has also signed on as an executive producer of the project, which will be directed by Susanna White.



"I am thrilled to be joining Suzie, Susanna, Participant, Bunya and the rest of the team on this journey," Erivo continued in her statement. "Tessa's experience sheds such vulnerable light on the complex conversations around consent and sexual abuse and the law that surrounds it, which is all too relatable for so many and timely for all."



This won't be Erivo's first film adaptation of a stage production; she is currently filming the Wicked movie musical alongside Ariana Grande, who will play Glinda the Good Witch alongside her Elphaba.