Megan Fox admits she has 'never' loved her body

Megan Fox has opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia.



While speaking to Sports Illustrated magazine for a new interview, the Transformers star discussed how she was still trying to "love" her body.



"I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself the way other people see me," Megan told the outlet. "There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever."



The actress noted that she has always been critical of her image and had an "awareness" and "obsession" with her body since she was a child.



She added, "It definitely wasn't environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren't even acknowledged."



However, the actress, who posed for Sports Illustrated's 2023 Swimsuit Issue, is now on a "never-ending" "journey" to love herself and her appearance.



Previously, Megan has admitted to having "a lot of deep insecurities" about her body. She explained in a 2021 interview, "We may look at somebody and think, 'That person's so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves."



Megan shares three children with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. She began dating Machine Gun Kelly in 2020 but it has been speculated that they have split up.