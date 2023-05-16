Dave Bautista heads cast of The Killer's Game

Dave Bautista is to star in 'The Killer's Game'.

The 54-year-old actor will lead the cast of the action comedy movie that has JJ Perry on board to direct.

Lionsgate have obtained worldwide rights for the project and the studio will launch sales at the Cannes Film Festival, which begins on Tuesday (16.05.23).

'The Killer's Game' is based on Jay Bonansinga's novel of the same name and follows veteran assassin Joe Flood (Bautista), who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and authorises a kill on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow.

After ordering the hit, Flood finds out that he was misdiagnosed and must fend off the army of former colleagues who are trying to kill him.

Rand Ravich and Simon Kinberg have written the movie with James Coyne handling the latest revisions to the script. Mad Chance's Andrew Lazar is producing alongside Steve Richards for Endurance Media.

Lazar said: "We are so thrilled to be making 'The Killer's Game' with Lionsgate and Endurance.

"We have searched far and wide and we finally found the perfect Joe Flood in Dave Bautista, who balances compelling action and incredible comic timing better than anyone else.

"And with JJ Perry at the helm, we know this film will deliver the kind of wholly original and unique action that global audiences crave."

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Nathan Kahane said: "Andrew and Steve brought us a package we couldn't refuse.

"We foresee strong interest from the marketplace, and we're confident that its mix of bold action, star power, and fun writing will thrill audiences everywhere."