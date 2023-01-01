Kate Bosworth and Justin Long spark marriage speculation

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long have seemingly tied the knot.



During a recent episode of his podcast, Life is Short with Justin Long, the Dodgeball actor reflected on filming the 2022 horror movie Barbarian in Bulgaria as part of a conversation with Kyra Sedgwick.



However, Justin sparked marriage speculation when he referred to fiancée Kate as his "now-wife".



"I was there while I was really falling in love with my now-wife," the 44-year-old recalled. "She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with set visits. I like to separate the relationship... But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time."



The Blue Crush actress then seemingly confirmed the marriage news on Sunday when she posted a snap of herself and Justin via her Instagram Stories in which both appeared to be wearing wedding bands.



The couple first sparked romance rumours in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. They soon confirmed the romance and announced their engagement last month.



Kate, 40, was previously married to director/writer Michael Polish. The pair were wed from August 2013 until they confirmed their separation in August 2021.