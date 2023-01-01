Alec Baldwin wraps filming on Rust

Alec Baldwin has wrapped filming on the controversial film Rust.



Production on the Western resumed in Livingston, Montana last month, shortly after it was announced that the Hollywood actor was no longer facing criminal charges in relation to the death of Halyna Hutchins.



The cinematographer was killed when Baldwin's prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal for the film on a ranch in New Mexico back in October 2021.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 65-year-old posted a photo of himself and co-star Patrick Scott McDermott on set.



"Last day on the set of RUST with this guy. A very talented actor and lovely young man with a bright future ahead," he wrote. "My love to you, @patrickscottmcdermott."



A short time later, Baldwin also confirmed he had completed filming his part as Harland Rust on the project by uploading a photo of him with a freshly shaven face.



"God, it felt good to shave off that beard...," the 30 Rock star added.



Directed by Joel Souza, Rust also features Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.



A potential release date for the film is yet to be announced.



Several civil lawsuits relating to Hutchins's death remain ongoing.