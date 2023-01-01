Anne Heche laid to rest on Mother's Day

Anne Heche was laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on America's Mother's Day on Sunday.

The Volcano actress died aged 53 in August 2022 days after being involved in a car crash. She was cremated later that month.

On Monday, a representative for Heche revealed that her remains were interred in the famed cemetery's Cathedral Mausoleum, an area reserved for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, over the weekend.

"She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honour their mother, (Sunday) on Mother's Day," the rep told TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Forever Cemetery told People that Heche's sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper, were present for the service.

They described the ceremony as "small, private and lovely".

According to photographs of Heche's final resting place, the plaque on the mausoleum wall features her photo, an illustration of a butterfly, and the words, "Mother, actress, writer, director, creator, believer... 'Live in Love'."

A source told the outlet that Homer, 21, was joined by his father Coleman Laffoon and Atlas, 14, was accompanied by his dad James Tupper.