Cynthia Erivo to star in Prima Facie film adaptation

Cynthia Erivo is to star in a film adaptation of 'Prima Facie'.

The 36-year-old actress has been cast as Tessa in the big-screen adaptation of Suzie Miller's one-woman play.

Jodie Comer won an Olivier Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Tessa in London's West End and is currently starring in the production on Broadway.

'Prima Facie' tells the story of Tessa – a confident young lawyer who prides herself in successfully defending individuals who have been accused of sexual assault.

However, her view of the legal system changes after she is sexually assaulted by a colleague and has to go through the court process herself.

The film version will be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Susanna White with Miller adapting the screenplay for the film.

Erivo will serve as an executive producer on the picture with producers Participant and Bunya Productions.

She said: "I am thrilled to be joining Suzie, Susanna, Participant, Bunya and the rest of the team on this journey with 'Prima Facie'. Tessa's experience sheds such vulnerable light on the complex conversations around consent and sexual abuse and the law that surrounds it, which is all too relatable for so many and timely for all.

"Jodie Comer's powerhouse exploration of the struggle on Broadway is nothing short of beautiful and heart-wrenching. When I read this script I knew it was important work to do. I look forward to getting to know who Tessa is to me as 'Prima Facie' goes from stage to screen."

Miller said: "I am thrilled to have the brilliant Cynthia Erivo join this incredible team; she is a highly talented and nuanced actor who will create a bold and dynamic Tessa for the screen."