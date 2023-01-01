Gene Simmons to produce shark thriller via new production company

Gene Simmons is to produce a shark thriller titled Deep Water via his brand-new film production company.

On Monday, the Kiss rocker announced that he has partnered with Gary Hamilton, chairman of sales and production for Arclight Films, on Simmons/Hamilton Productions.

"Throughout my storied history in the music business, I've met all sorts of characters, but Gary Hamilton is the real deal!" he praised in a statement to Variety. "He's a remarkable film executive and a great collaborator who, along with the fantastic team at Arclight Films, brings his expertise and outstanding knowledge of the film industry to this partnership."

The first greenlit project is Deep Water, a survival thriller helmed by Finnish director Renny Harlin.

Deep Water's plot will centre around an eclectic group of international plane passengers who are forced to make an emergency landing in shark-infested waters.

The film is scheduled to go into production later this year.

"I am pumped and excited to be launching Deep Water as our first project together with the action maven Renny Harlin at the helm," the musician added.

The team at Simmons/Hamilton Productions hope to produce 25 movies over an initial five-year period, with a focus on action, thriller, and genre titles.