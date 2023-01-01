Johnny Depp receives seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Johnny Depp received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday night following the premiere of his new French film Jeanne du Barry.



The 59-year-old actor reportedly held back tears during a lengthy applause for his performance as King Louis XV.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star waved to the audience from the balcony of the Palais Theatre, seemingly taken aback by the response.



The film's director and star, Maiwenn, also broke out into tears from the response.



"I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte," she told the audience, via Variety, before adding the production was "difficult to finance".



Jeanne du Barry sees Maiwenn star as Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman in 18th century France who rises the social ranks to become King Louis XV's lover.



Depp's involvement in the film has courted controversy due to his recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which revealed allegations of abuse from Depp.



Festival director Thierry Fremaux spoke to the press ahead of opening night to address the actor's presence at Cannes.



"I don't know about the image of Johnny Depp in the US," Fremaux told the press. "To tell you the truth, in my life, I only have one rule: It's the freedom of thinking, and the freedom of speech and acting within a legal framework."



Fremaux added he had no interest in the trial and he "cares about" Johnny Depp as an actor.