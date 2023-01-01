Arnold Schwarzenegger 'proud' of amicable divorce from Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger is "very proud" of how he and Maria Shriver handled their divorce.



The actor and journalist ended their 25-year marriage in 2011 after it emerged that he had fathered a child with the family's housekeeper in 1997.



Giving an insight into his divorce in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Terminator star insisted he and Maria have remained "very close" friends.



"(The divorce) was very, very difficult in the beginning. Eventually, you move on," the 75-year-old told the outlet. "I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother's Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays - everything together."



Arnold and Maria, 67, share four children; Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. The former bodybuilder also shares Joseph, 25, with the housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.



Recalling the divorce, the former Governor of California comedically added, "If there's Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids."



Arnold and Maria finalised their divorce in 2021, ten years after their separation. He is now in a relationship with Heather Milligan, who he described as "wonderful" and "very successful".