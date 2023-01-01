Arnold Schwarzenegger is 'done' with The Terminator franchise

Arnold Schwarzenegger has no intention of starring in any more films in The Terminator franchise.

The actor first played the cyborg assassin in 1984's The Terminator and reprised the role four more times in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Genisys, and 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

While he was tempted back into the fold many times over those 35 years, Schwarzenegger confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he is done with the franchise because the last two films were not good enough.

"The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator. Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly," he shared.

Schwarzenegger, 75, admitted that he knew Genisys and Dark Fate weren't going to be good because the scripts were not up to scratch.

"The first three movies were great. Number four (Salvation) I was not in because I was governor. Then five (Genisys) and six (Dark Fate) didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written," he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Governor of California revealed that he and Danny DeVito are no longer making a sequel to Twins, titled Triplets, because filmmaker Jason Reitman shut the project down after his director father Ivan Reitman died in February 2022.

"Jason Reitman literally stopped the project when his father died," he stated. "His father wanted to do it really badly. I wanted to do it really badly. Danny DeVito wanted to do it really badly. We had the financing. When his father passed away, Jason says, 'I never liked the idea' and put a hold on it."