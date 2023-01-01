Johnny Depp doesn't view new film to be acting 'comeback'

Johnny Depp claims that he doesn't see Jeanne du Barry as his "comeback" to acting.

The Pirates of The Caribbean actor attended the Cannes press conference on Wednesday for his new film Jeanne du Barry and addressed some of the controversies surrounding him, including whether he is returning to acting.

Johnny, who hadn't done a film in three years, stated, "I've had about 17 comebacks, apparently."

He continued, "I keep wondering about the word 'comeback', because I didn't go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. Maybe people stopped calling. I don't know what their fear was at the time. I didn't go anywhere." The Golden Globe winner added, "I've been sitting around. So 'comeback' is almost like I'm going to come out and do a tap dance or something like that."

Johnny additionally revealed that he had been "surprised" to land the role of Louis XV in the French film. He said, "I thought someone had made a terrible mistake." The actor mused that he wondered why they didn't choose a French actor for the role.

The French film follows the two highly-publicised trials that the actor was involved in after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

Jeanne du Barry is a biographical French royal period film written, directed and produced by Maïwenn. The film stars Maïwenn herself as well as Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavenhe and Noemie Lvovsky.

