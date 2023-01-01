Sienna Miller 'fell out of love' with New York after finding faeces on doorstep

Sienna Miller "fell out of love" with New York City after discovering human faeces on her doorstep.

During an appearance on the Table for Two podcast with Bruce Bozzi, the Layer Cake star revealed she is moving back to London this summer after calling New York home since 2016.

Sienna, who was born in New York City and raised in London, explained that she used to be "so in love" with the Big Apple and "recently kind of fell out of love with it" after buying her first home in the city.

"I bought a place in the West Village and a week after moving in, I opened the front door to take my daughter to school and there was a human s**t on my doorstep and I just hoisted her over the human s**t and took her to the bus," she recalled.

The 41-year-old also revealed that a battle with appendicitis in November made her realise she had "no infrastructure" to help her with her 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

"Mercifully, I had a friend staying but if I didn't, I didn't have anyone to be with my kid and I suddenly realised I had no infrastructure. Her dad was filming," Sienna stated.

The American Sniper star also expressed her concerns about the lockdown drills her daughter has to do in preparation for a potential school shooting, and revealed being so far away from her family during the pandemic was "rough".

Sienna and Marlowe lived in London for a year from late 2020 while she filmed the Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal and she brought their new home in New York upon their return.

She already has a home in England - she gave Architectural Digest a tour of her cottage in Buckinghamshire last year.