Pierce Brosnan 'would love' to reunite with Meryl Streep for third Mamma Mia! movie

Pierce Brosnan has teased the possibility of returning for a third Mamma Mia! movie.

While speaking to E! News for a recent interview, the British actor was asked whether he would be interested in playing Sam Carmichael for a third time after the 2008 original and its 2018 sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Brosnan stated that he would take a role in a possible third movie, especially if his co-star Meryl Streep signed on.

"Come back, Meryl, any time you like," he said. "Please! You're always in my heart."

The actor insisted that Streep wouldn't say no to completing the series "trifecta", despite her character being killed off in the sequel.

"I think everyone would love to come back to make a third," Brosnan told the outlet. "There's such love and joy to it. There's a story to be told, I'm sure."

However, he jokingly had one request for the script: "No more jumping off rocks. That was the scariest thing I've done."

Speculation about a threequel has been ongoing for years, but Judy Craymer, who produced both the stage show and the movie adaptations, recently revealed that a third instalment is in its "earliest stages".

"I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there," she told Deadline earlier this month. "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back - and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

The Mamma Mia! movie franchise also stars Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgard, Julie Walters, and Christine Baranski.