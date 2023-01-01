Morfydd Clark to star in revenge thriller Uncle

Morfydd Clark is to star in the revenge thriller 'Uncle'.

The 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' actress will feature alongside Eddie Marsan and Sope Dirisu in the film that is being directed by Joe Marcantonio.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "After the brutal murder of their family, barely teenage Millie and her Uncle John (Dirisu) embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution.

"But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance... and its violent, premature journey into adulthood."

The script has been co-written by Joe Marcantonio and Owynne Dawkins with principal photography set to begin this autumn in the UK.

Morfydd, 34, said: "I'm thrilled to be working on a project so specific to rural Wales but with so much resonance with contemporary issues affecting people everywhere.

"The script gripped me and working with such talented filmmakers, cast and crew is a dream."

Marcantonio added: "This really is a dream cast for me, with three of the most incredible actors around – I'm so excited for us all to get started and to bring this amazing story to life."

Clark portrays warrior Galadriel in 'The Rings of Power' and noticed a lot of similarities between herself and her alter ego in the Amazon Prime fantasy series.

The actress told E! News: "She has a very strong sense of justice and is quite rigid with that, and I can be a little rigid at times.

"I think what's interesting about her is what drives her is kind of, is instinct. She can't even necessarily put into words or even know herself."