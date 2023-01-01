Carrie-Anne Moss cast in Die Alone

Carrie-Anne Moss, Douglas Smith and Frank Grillo have been cast in 'Die Alone'.

The trio are to feature in the post-apocalyptic movie that is being written and directed by Lowell Dean.

'Die Alone' is set in a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic and follows Ethan (Smith), a young man with amnesia who bands together with rugged survivalist Mae (Moss).

Under siege from the zombie-like monsters that the outbreak has created, Ethan must use Mae's survival skills to find his missing girlfriend but a fateful encounter with Kai (Grillo) unravels a secret that lies beyond his fractured memory.

Archstone have acquired international rights to the feature and are selling it at the Cannes Film Festival.

Principal photography on the film will start next month in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Carrie-Anne played the role of Trinity in 'The Matrix' franchise and previously explained that she was grateful that her character wasn't "overly sexualised" on the big screen by director Lana Wachowski.

The 55-year-old star said: "I don’t know. When I did the first film, I was super-young; I didn’t really understand all the different things that were happening, it was just such a whirlwind.

"When I saw the movie I was overwhelmed by it.

"I’d never seen myself in that way on a big screen.

"One of the things that I love about Trinity has to do with the gaze of the filmmakers.

"It’s Lana, and how she shoots.

"She loves Trinity so much.

"I can really appreciate it, in hindsight. I didn’t feel that she was overly sexualised, and I don’t think they would have picked me anyway if they were looking for that. I am grateful, in Hollywood terms, that it wasn’t taken in that direction."