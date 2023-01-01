JoJo Siwa shares security footage of burglars breaking into her home

JoJo Siwa posted security footage of burglars breaking into her home earlier this week.

The 19-year-old posted "terrifying" security surveillance footage on Snapchat showing two masked people leaving her mansion in Tarzana, California, with what appeared to be bags in the early hours of Monday morning. She also shared a photo of a ransacked room with credit cards strewn across the floor.

"We were robbed last night at 2:40(ish)AM... It was an armed robbery which is very scary," she told her followers on Tuesday. "It was a REALLLLLY long night on the phone with my security, family, and LAPD."

The Dance Moms star, who was on a cruise at the time of the incident, revealed that there was "lots of materialistic damage" to her home as a result of the burglary but it can "all be fixed". It is unclear what was stolen from the property.

"I'm just happy that my family and pups are safe. Most important thing to me," she added. "Do me a favour and hug your people extra tight tonight... Life is SCARY. And you never know when anything could happen."

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that they went to JoJo's home after an alarm system alerted authorities, however, the suspects had already left by the time they arrived. Nobody else was in the house during the burglary.