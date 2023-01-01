Rachel Bilson 'lost job' after making candid comments about sex

Rachel Bilson has claimed she was recently cut from a job for speaking publicly about sex.

During the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, the Hart of Dixie actress revealed she "lost" a confirmed gig with a brand as a result of candid comments she made earlier this month.

"It's been an interesting week guys. This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said and then spun in the press and clickbait headlines and what not," she said. "A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast. I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex, in a humorous way."

As part of a conversation for the Women on Top podcast, Rachel spoke about sex positions and joked that she likes to be "manhandled".

The star, who shares an eight-year-old daughter with ex-partner Hayden Christensen, didn't divulge any details about the axed brand partnership.

However, she insisted she was "baffled" as to why she lost the gig.

"In this day and age, I'm baffled. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest and the subject was sex," the 41-year-old declared. "I've been floored honestly. Everything was set in motion and I lost the job. It sucks."

"I haven't said anything inappropriate. Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it."