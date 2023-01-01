Kelly Rizzo pays tribute to late Bob Saget on his birthday

Kelly Rizzo shared a touching tribute to Bob Saget on his birthday on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old, who had been married to Bob before he passed away in early 2022, honoured her late husband on what would have been his 67th birthday.

Kelly took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the Full House actor along with a touching message.

"Happy birthday. This truly never gets less weird or surreal," she wrote. "But the gratitude grows every single day. I'll never stop feeling like the luckiest person on Earth to have had the privilege of spending 6 years with this amazing man."

The blogger and creator of Eat Travel Rock TV shared, "I still take comfort in the fact that Bob used every minute on this planet to enjoy life to the fullest and make the world a better place."

Kelly then urged her followers to do as Bob would do and "tell all the people you love that you love them, preferably in a very long & verbose voice text dictated by Siri".

Kelly ended the sweet post, "I'll celebrate him today by having a very-cold, extra dry dirty martini with blue-cheese olives (IYKYK). And I hope he's celebrating up there with a massive cigar (his favorite thing), a martini, and a few dozen oysters while sitting on a beach. He would love that. Thank you all for still loving Bob so much."

Several celebrities showed their support by commenting with kind words, including Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Katie Couric.

Kelly and the former host of America's Funniest Home Videos became romantically involved in 2015 and got married in 2018.