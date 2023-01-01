James Marsden was 'riddled' with anxiety while making Jury Duty

James Marsden has admitted he was "anxiety-riddled" while filming the new TV series Jury Duty.

The Dead to Me actor recently sat down for an interview with W Magazine to discuss the mockumentary sitcom, in which he plays himself, and was asked if there were any "frustrating or gruelling" moments while making the show.

"As fun as Jury Duty was, it was a slog. It wasn't anything glamorous. I was anxiety-ridden throughout," he responded.

James also recalled how he questioned, "What's this show? What is its identity? Are we doing the right thing by this person? Am I funny? Am I going to screw it up?"

"I've never slept better because I would go home and just collapse, but then I'd wake up invigorated creatively," the 49-year-old continued.

Jury Duty, created by Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky, shows the inner workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden - who thought the show was a straightforward documentary. Little did Ronald know, everyone except him was an actor.

The satirical series is now streaming via Amazon Freevee.