Ringo Starr 'not doing a book' despite memoir offers

Ringo Starr has insisted that he would not write a memoir.

While speaking to USA Today for an interview published on Thursday, the former Beatles drummer was asked whether he planned to write a memoir.

“That’s all they want to know, that’s why I got fed up (with the idea),” Ringo told the outlet, not specifying who he received offers from. “They offered me lots of money over the last many years, and I said I’m not doing a book, because it’d be three volumes before I get to that year.”

The drummer joined The Beatles in 1962, after forming the Eddie Miles Band (later renamed Eddie Clayton and the Clayton Squares) then joining Al Caldwell’s Texans (later renamed the Raging Texans, followed by Jet Storm and the Raging Texans, and finally Rory Storm and the Hurricanes).

“I have just never found interest in it,” Ringo continued of writing a book. “I don’t want to do Ringo the drummer, because we’re all a bit more than that.”

Starr kicks off the US leg of his never-ending Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band tour on Friday in Temecula, California.