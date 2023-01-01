Roseanne Barr slams Sara Gilbert for 'stabbing her in the back'

Roseanne Barr has lashed out at her former co-star Sara Gilbert, blaming her for the cancellation of the Roseanne reboot.



The U.S. sitcom originally aired from 1988 to 1997, before returning for a revival season in 2018. Before the second season began filming, the show was abruptly cancelled due to racist tweets from Barr about former U.S. President Barack Obama's presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett.



Gilbert, 48, who played Barr's on-screen daughter in the entire series, called Barr's tweets "abhorrent".



In a recent interview on SiriusXM, the 70-year-old comedian condemned Gilbert, saying she "stabbed' her in the back" and "repeatedly twisted it".



"It was (Gilbert's) tweet that cancelled the show," Barr claimed to host Megyn Kelly, before adding: "After she begged me to come back, saying, 'I've got your back this time, I won't let anyone at you, I won't let anyone hurt you, I'm gonna protect you. I know you have mental health problems, but I'm going to be there, I'm gonna stand in the way.' This is all the c**p she told me."



Despite an apology tweet from Barr where she expressed remorse "for making a bad joke" about her politics, ABC executives cancelled Roseanne. They later announced that a spin-off, titled The Connors, would air in its place.



The new series featured all of the original cast except Barr, with Gilbert serving as an executive producer.



In a 2018 interview with The Washington Post, Barr claimed Gilbert and other co-stars threw her "under the bus" and "destroyed the show" and her life.