Jacob Tremblay was thrilled to record Flounder voice on set with The Little Mermaid co-stars

Jacob Tremblay was thrilled to record the voice of Flounder on The Little Mermaid set with his co-stars instead of being isolated in a booth.

When the Room actor voiced a character in Pixar's 2021 animation Luca, he recorded it on his own in a booth, so he was thrilled to be able to "record it all together" with his co-stars on the set of The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

"It was definitely a challenge because we were all there in person, kind of there during the rehearsal process, but it was definitely a good challenge to be with each other and doing those scenes with everyone, it made every take different," he told Cover Media at the film's premiere in London this week.

He added, "We recorded it on set and they had it set up like a stage pretty much. It was really cool to record it with each other because being able to riff off one another really helps your performance."

The 16-year-old explained that director Rob Marshall and his team also recorded his facial expressions and incorporated them into the animated fish.

Sharing his reaction to the finished Flounder, he said, "I love how all the fish kind of look like real fish and it looks so familiar. I think it's cool how it really comes to life in a lot of the sequences."

Tremblay voices Flounder alongside Daveed Diggs as Sebastian and Awkwafina as Scuttle, while their live-action co-stars include Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem.

The Little Mermaid will be released in cinemas on 26 May.