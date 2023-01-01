Alec Baldwin reacts to becoming a grandfather for the first time

Alec Baldwin has reacted to becoming a first-time grandfather following the arrival of his daughter Ireland Baldwin's child.

The 27-year-old model announced on Instagram on Thursday that she and her boyfriend RAC, real name André Allen Anjos, had welcomed their first baby, a girl named Holland.

Alec, a seven-time father and new grandfather, took to Instagram to share his reaction to his newest family member.

Under an Instagram post congratulating the new parents shared by Alec's wife Hilaria Baldwin, the It's Complicated actor simply commented, "Miracle."

Hilaria, who has been married to Alec since 2012, captioned the sweet family photo, "All of these aunties and uncles and his grandparents are so excited that Holland is here!!! Congratulations to the mama and papa, Ireland and Andre. We love you so very much!"

At a gala event in New York on Thursday, Hilaria added to People, "We're so excited, we're just so excited. You're going to make me cry!"

Ireland's uncle Billy Baldwin also reacted in the comments of her Instagram announcement, writing, "Welcome to the world Baby Girl Holland. We love you."

The likes of Meghan Trainor, Rumer Willis, Ashley Graham, and Sarah Paulson also celebrated the news in the comments.

Alec shares Ireland with his ex-wife, actor Kim Basinger, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2002.