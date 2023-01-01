Jeremy Renner takes first jog since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has taken his first jog since his near-fatal snowplough accident.

The Marvel star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a clip of himself jogging on a treadmill with assistance more than four months after he was hospitalised after being run over by his snowplough.

The 52-year-old captioned the clip, "First attempt at a very light jog with weight assisted lift for the broken tibia."

The Hawkeye actor added, "Pain is progress for me," with a grinning emoji.

In the video, Jeremy can also be heard saying, "It's a new activity, right, movement, that I'm not used to. Walking and jogging (use) very different muscle groups..."

The actor also mused, "Thank goodness for the titanium", referring to the metal plates and screws that were used to reconstruct parts of his body following the accident, which resulted in him breaking over 30 bones and suffering from blunt chest trauma.

The Hollywood star spent two weeks in intensive care after he was hit by a snowplough near his home in Nevada on 1 January.

He returned to public life in April to promote the release of his Disney+ series, Rennervations, and walked the red carpet with a cane during the premiere.