Fast 10 composer compares scores to Lord of the Rings and Star Wars

'Fast X' composer Brian Tyler has compared his work on the franchise to 'Lord of the Rings' and 'Star Wars'.



The 51-year-old composer - who has scored seven instalments in the 'Fast and Furious' film series as well as working on the likes of 'Rambo', 'Avengers: age of Ultron' and 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' over the years - has opened up on his approach to the soundtrack.



He told Collider: “It's done in a way that I feel like I'm doing it with - it's, stylistically, like a ‘Lord of the Rings’ or ‘Star Wars,’ but in terms of how the structure of the music is.



"But the music itself, I conducted at Abbey Road with the Philharmonic of London, but it’s all this super produced.



"It’s really cool for me getting the nitty-gritty of recording, you know, synths and drums, live drums, but also 808s and breakbeats and drum and bass, and bass music, and hip hop, and music from around the world.



"There's an Italian flavor to it since it takes place in Rome, all these different things. It's one of the most complex scores I've ever done.”



He explained how he has created "so many themes for the different characters" and tones in the franchise, especially with the way the blockbuster movies have "evolved so much from where it started".



He said: "From a movie about cars and racing to, you know, big global consequences, to heists. Like, the drama gets really big and the characters all fit together in an important way.



"Funny enough, to me [it is] closer to movies like ‘Star War’s and things like that because you have multiple villains, you have hierarchies, you have families, you have relationships and romances, and people come and go, and then people passed away on the franchise and real life.



"And the history is there. So, to have been writing all these themes all this time, not realising where it was gonna go, is just incredible.”