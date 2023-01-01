Ed Sheeran finds watching new docuseries 'uncomfortable'

Ed Sheeran has no desire to watch his new docuseries.

During a recent interview with Extra, the Shape of You hitmaker admitted that he feels uneasy at the thought of viewing any of The Sum of It All.

"It's uncomfortable for me to watch, I haven't really like sat down and binged it," he laughed, adding: "I hope other people find it more entertaining than I do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ed noted that he was surprised by some of the content in the project.

"I didn't actually really realise that they were making a documentary on grief and mental health, I thought we were making a documentary on my album, and then I saw it and I was like, 'Oh, OK cool,'" the 32-year-old continued.

The Sum of It All, which is now available to stream on Disney+, is a moving four-part series that documents the highs and lows of the British star's life.

Ed also recently released his sixth studio album, Subtract, which is now the U.K.'s fastest-selling album of 2023.