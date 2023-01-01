Priyanka Chopra reflects on having 'no consistency' in her career

Priyanka Chopra has explained how she copes with the lack of consistency in her line of work.



During an interview with Femina, the actress reflected on balancing out the inconsistency in her professional life with consistency in her private life.



"Having friendships and relationships that are a constant help when you're in a job like mine, which is just travelling all over the world," the Citadel star shared. "You feel like you don't have any roots. There's no consistency. You're living out of hotels and suitcases. But to have consistency with friends and family is very important.



"The support of not just my immediate family - which is my mom - but my extended family including my aunts and cousins. Now my husband (Nick Jonas), in-laws and my friends who are like family."



The 40-year-old actress had plenty of experience moving around "as an army kid" when she was younger and noted that the change of location often offered her a sense of reinvention.



"My dad always told me that every time you go to a new place, you have an opportunity to reinvent yourself," she said. "It is a powerful feeling that you can leave your mistakes behind when you move to a new place."



Priyanka and Nick, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Malti, via surrogate in January 2022.