Michelle Yeoh rules out Everything Everywhere All at Once sequel

Michelle Yeoh has ruled out a sequel to 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

The 60-year-old star won the Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Evelyn Quan Wang in the movie but has ruled out the possibility of another movie.

Speaking to Variety at the Cannes Film Festival, Michelle said: "There's no sequel. We would just be doing the same thing."

The 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' star became the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar and hopes that her success creates a path forward for both herself and others.

Yeoh said: "The most important thing it has done is it has generated such pride with our people.

"The day I won I honestly heard the roar of joy that came from that corner of the world. It's been slowly moving in that way and this has pushed the door open and it's not shutting behind me... When there's so few roles in the past it's so competitive. If you get the job, I don't get the job.

"But now we have to change the mindset. If I'm successful, you can be successful."

Michelle also addressed the double standards in the movie industry as men are given more chances than women even if their projects flop.

She said: "There are mega films that suffer terrible losses, yet they still go and keep doing the same thing.

"It's the studios thinking that's their comfort zone: these movies, the budgets get bigger and they feel more violence, the more CGI will make it better – but the truth of the matter is it's not.

"It's really storytelling. In 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', even though we travelled the multi-verses, the main theme was love."