Jeff Bezos engaged

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are reportedly set to wed.



On Monday, editors at People claimed that the Amazon founder and media personality are engaged.



Representatives for Bezos have not yet commented on the report.



The couple were photographed on the billionaire’s luxury yacht while on holiday in the South of France over the weekend, with one snap showing Sánchez sporting an enormous diamond on her ring finger.



The pair also attended the premiere of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.



Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, went public with Sánchez in January 2019, shortly after the entrepreneur announced his divorce from ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. The two were married for 25 years and share four children.



Meanwhile, Sánchez was wed to businessman Patrick Whitesell from 2005 until their divorce was finalised in October 2019.



The former couple shares two children, with the 53-year-old also mother to son Nikko from her relationship with sportsman Tony Gonzalez.