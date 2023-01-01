Woody Allen saves friend from choking while dining at New York City restaurant

Woody Allen recently saved a friend from choking while dining at a restaurant in New York City.

Speaking to Page Six on Monday, Andrew Stein reported that the Annie Hall director stepped in and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre when he began "choking on a piece of pork" while dining at Caravaggio on the Upper East Side last month.

"I am embarrassed to say it, but Woody actually saved my life," he told the outlet. "I normally order fish, but this time I went for the pork, and soon after we started to eat, a piece of the meat became lodged in my throat and I was struggling to breathe. I started to panic. I was terrified. And then Woody came to my rescue."

Allen was apparently dining at the location with his wife Soon-Yi Previn and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

And while the filmmaker remains a controversial figure, Stein had nothing but praise for the 87-year-old.

"It really was like a scene from one of his movies. If it wasn't for his quick thinking, I fear I may have died. I owe him my life," he added.

In recent years, Allen has been blacklisted in Hollywood after his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexual abuse.

He has always maintained that his estranged daughter's allegations are false.