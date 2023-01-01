Aubrey Plaza claims streaming platforms make her 'really angry'

Aubrey Plaza has revealed that she doesn't use streaming platforms to watch television shows.

During an interview with Vanity Fair published on Monday, The White Lotus star claimed that attempting to use platforms like Hulu leave her feeling "really angry".

"I was trying to watch Top Chef Season 20. Couldn't figure out how to f**king get Hulu+ Live. I give up! I can't. I just can't," the 38-year-old actress exclaimed.

Aubrey admitted she preferred to purchase her content: "What I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I'll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband will be like, 'You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.'"

The Parks and Recreation star went on to reveal she had recently completed all six seasons of The Sopranos, confessing the infamous cut-to-black finale left her "shook".

"Yesterday I was like, 'Oh my God, what do you think happened?'" Aubrey said she had texted to her fellow actor Jake Johnson, who was also watching the series. "And he was like, 'I don't know but I was crying,' and I was like, 'I was crying too.' I was like, 'This is ridiculous, that we're going through Sopranos finale stuff.'"

Plaza is currently in the running for an Emmy for her performance in The White Lotus alongside co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Meghann Fahy.