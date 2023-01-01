Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies

Disgraced TV personality Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

The Australian entertainer and convicted sex offender's death was confirmed to reporters at The Press Association by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall in England on Tuesday.

The cause of death is not yet known, however, it was reported last year that he had been suffering from neck cancer.

Harris was a staple on British TV until 2014, when he was found guilty of indecently assaulting teenage girls between 1968 and 1986 following a trial. He was sentenced to prison for five years and nine months and released on parole in 2017 after three years behind bars.

Before his arrest in 2013, Harris enjoyed a successful career as an artist, musician, actor and comedian in the U.K. after relocating from his native Australia in 1952.

He was known for TV shows such as The Rolf Harris Show, Rolf's Cartoon Club, and Animal Hospital, the novelty songs Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport and Jake the Peg, and his rendition of Two Little Boys. In 2005, he also was commissioned to paint an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to mark her 80th birthday.

During his career, Harris was made an MBE, OBE and CBE and awarded a BAFTA Fellowship, but he was stripped of the honours following his convictions.

He is survived by his wife Alwen and their daughter Bindi.