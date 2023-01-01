James Cromwell shows support for striking writers on social media

James Cromwell has expressed his support for the Writers Guild of America strike.

The Succession star took to Twitter on Monday with a statement in solidarity with Hollywood writers currently on strike.

"It begins with the words. Nothing happens without them," Cromwell tweeted. "I got to a give a brilliant speech recently, which not only explicated my and my brother's characters, it illuminated an entire narrative (sic)."

The actor referred to his Succession character Ewan giving a eulogy for his recently-deceased brother Logan Roy, portrayed by Brian Cox.

"This is what great writers do. And they need to be compensated in accordance with their contribution. At the very least, they need to be able to provide for themselves and their families," he continued.

"In this era of corporate greed and union busting, management seems to hold all the cards. Except for the most important ones: Unity; Solidarity; Fraternity. All of us win when the writers win. And we will win. Union! Strike!"

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) labour union members went on strike on 2 May this year due to a dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over residuals from streaming media and the use of artificial intelligence.

The ongoing strike has marked the largest interruption to American film and television production since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and the largest industrial action for the WGA since their 2007-2008 strike.

Actors such as Quinta Brunson, Nina Dobrev, Tina Fey, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Odenkirk, and Jason Sudeikis, have publicly supported writers on the picket line amid the strike.